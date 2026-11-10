Ukrainian intelligence has identified the Russians involved in the airstrike on Komyshuvaha – Sibiga

Ukraine’s military intelligence has identified the Russian pilots and an officer who planned a guided-bomb strike on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. At least 55 civilians were killed in the attack on a humanitarian aid distribution site, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said following a special session of the UN Security Council.

“The reason the Security Council convened yesterday is written in blood in Dnipro and Komyshuvakha. A Russian drone struck a crowded train platform in Dnipro, killing 15 civilians. In Komyshuvakha, Russian guided bombs killed at least 55 people who had gathered to receive humanitarian aid. At least 70 lives were lost in these two atrocities alone. Ukrainian military intelligence has already identified the Russian pilots who dropped the bombs on Komyshuvakha, as well as the officer who planned the strike. We know their names. “We will pursue every perpetrator—from those who dropped the bombs to those who gave the orders,” Sibiga wrote on X.

The foreign minister stated that no military rank or permanent seat on the UN Security Council can grant immunity from accountability for war crimes, and advised the perpetrators to study the records of the Nuremberg Trials. According to him, Russia’s targeted terror against the civilian population using drones and missiles, as well as systematic attacks on energy infrastructure and facilities critical to nuclear safety, are direct manifestations of Moscow’s genocidal campaign and require a proportionate international response.

Sibiga also highlighted the Russian Federation’s unlawful retention of the Soviet Union’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council, which Moscow abuses to block international decisions and evade responsibility for violations of the organization’s Charter. Sibiga separately expressed his gratitude to Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and the Latvian side for their leadership during the meeting and for clearly establishing the genocidal nature of Russia’s crimes, calling on UN member states to take effective steps to stop Russia’s aggression.

As a reminder, on November 6, rescue workers discovered the bodies of nine more victims of the Russian strike in Komyshuvakha.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians, according to the NYT.

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