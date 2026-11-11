According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of November, Russian troop casualties—including those killed and wounded—have exceeded 26,000.

The ministry notes that the occupiers are losing more than 2,000 people every day.

Ukrainian defenders are achieving these results thanks to the efforts of artillery units, drone operators, assault units, and other forces on the front lines.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines; he had previously played field hockey. He was a champion of the 9th Winter Spartakiad for Russian schoolchildren.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops killed 48-year-old Indonesian citizen Taufik Muhammad, who was fighting on the side of the Russian occupation forces. The man had signed a one-year contract but was killed during his first battle. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian recruiters may have lured him with promises of “easy money.”

Ukrainian forces killed Russian occupier Pavel Batushev. He died on October 11, 2026, while fighting against Ukraine.

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