According to data from the Russian state-run VTsIOM, the approval rating for Vladimir Putin fell by 2.4 percentage points between November 2 and November 8, to 75.1%. This is the largest weekly drop in the rating since mid-August.

Approval of Putin’s performance also declined—by 0.2 points, to 71.4%.

At the same time, trust in Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin fell by 2.1 points, and approval of his performance dropped by 3.1 points.

The drop in approval ratings comes amid an increase in attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian regions. In the FOM poll, 7% of respondents cited the shelling of Russian territory as one of the most memorable events of the week.

The approval rating for Vladimir Putin’s performance as President of the Russian Federation fell by 2.1 percentage points over the week—to 68%. These figures were reported by the Russian VTsIOM based on the results of a poll conducted September 14–20.

The approval rating for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance fell by 5 percentage points over the week. Russian sociologists have not recorded such a rapid decline in support since the fall of 2022, when a partial mobilization was announced in the country.

Support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin among Russian citizens has been declining for the second week in a row. According to the poll, indicators of trust and approval of his performance continue to deteriorate.

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