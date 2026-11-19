Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the situation in Donbas and stated that he considers Ukraine’s desire to continue holding onto the territories in the region that remain under its control to be senseless. This was reported on November 19 by Russian propaganda media, citing his remarks during the APEC-2026 summit.

According to Putin, this concerns approximately 10% of the Donbas territory that is not under the control of Russian occupation forces. He questioned the advisability of the Ukrainian army continuing to hold these positions.

The statement came amid discussions of possible conditions for ending the war. Earlier, Putin also claimed that Ukraine must agree to compromises that Moscow had allegedly offered even before the meeting in Alaska.

Earlier, the Australian prime minister called on Putin to immediately stop the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18.

On November 19 in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—began bilateral talks.

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