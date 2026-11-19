Russian troops are maintaining a high intensity of assaults in the Huliaipole sector and are attempting to take advantage of fog, precipitation, and strong winds to advance. One of the occupiers’ main objectives remains the capture of the northern part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The chief of staff of the unmanned systems battalion, with the call sign “Lawyer,” spoke about the situation in the area of responsibility of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment during an appearance on “Army TV.”

According to him, the November weather is significantly complicating the deployment of Ukrainian drones. In particular, wind speeds are reaching 23–26 meters per second, while fog and cloud cover are further hindering UAV operations.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military prepared in advance for such conditions, as the deterioration in weather was forecast.

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To support its units, the Defense Forces are actively using ground-based robotic systems. Currently, they are primarily being used for logistics. The payload capacity of such platforms ranges from 120 kg to 500 kg.

In addition, the regiment plans to expand the use of combat turrets in light of the expected increase in the intensity of fighting. “Yurist” also noted that, in terms of the level of use of ground-based robotic systems, the Ukrainian military currently outpaces the Russian army.

Source: Army Media

Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk region, according to DeepState.

Over the past 24 hours, 205 battles took place on the front lines, and 80 occupiers were neutralized in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians have intensified their offensive on Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka, according to Zelenskyy.

Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

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