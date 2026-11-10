Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, on November 9, Russian troops killed three civilians in the Donetsk region. Another person was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

According to him, Russian troops killed two people in Kramatorsk and another in Sloviansk. One person was also wounded in Sloviansk as a result of a Russian attack.

The total number of victims of Russian aggression in the Donetsk region stands at 4,470 dead and 10,978 wounded.

These figures do not include the dead and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in four districts of Sumy Oblast. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and eight others were wounded or injured. In the Sumy community, three vehicles and an apartment building were damaged.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv Oblast using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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