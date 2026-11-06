Video: A soldier from the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade, Chapa, spent 97 days at his posts

Dmytro “Chapa,” a soldier with the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade, recounted his 97 days on the front lines and how he saved a fellow soldier.

The story of Dmytro, a soldier in the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade with the call sign “Chapa,” who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2025, was released by his brigade. During one of his rotations, the soldier remained at his position for 97 days, repelling enemy attacks without heating and facing a three-day water shortage after a supply drone was shot down.

<br />

While withdrawing from their position, his comrade suffered a stroke that caused him to lose his sight; however, Dmytro took his weapon, removed his body armor, and carried the wounded soldier to the evacuation point. For saving his comrade’s life, the soldier was awarded the “For a Life Saved” badge, the Brigade’s Steel Cross, the Order “For Courage,” and a personalized watch from the command of the 20th Army Corps, after which he continued his service as a combat driver of evacuation vehicles.

Source: 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The commander of a grenade launcher platoon in the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the call sign “Student,” shared his recollections of repelling large-scale attempts by Russian occupation forces to regain control of the village of Robotine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW

In October, the Ukrainian military struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

Read us on