The Russian attack on the Zhytomyr region affected Kyiv's power supply

On November 6, Russian troops attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Zhytomyr community. Due to the damage, the power supply situation worsened not only in the Zhytomyr region but also in Kyiv: water pressure in the capital’s water supply system also dropped.

The Russian strike damaged the energy infrastructure facility. Repair crews are currently working at the site. Specialists are inspecting the equipment, assessing the extent of the damage, and determining what work is needed to restore its operation. The exact timeline for repairs is not yet known. Officials promise to provide a timeline once experts have completed their damage assessment and determined the scope of the necessary work.

The consequences of the attack were also felt in the capital. Due to the damage to the power facility in the Zhytomyr region, the electricity supply situation in Kyiv has deteriorated. In addition, water pressure in the city’s water supply system has dropped. Due to the power supply situation, “Kyivvodokanal” is using backup power sources. At stations where it is technically feasible, equipment is being switched to generators. This allows the water supply system to continue operating during power outages.

At the same time, the situation regarding the restoration of power supply following Russian attacks remains the most challenging in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement following a conference call dedicated to the consequences of the strikes on energy infrastructure. According to the head of state, residents of the capital and businesses have been forced to go without electricity and water for an extended period. Zelenskyy also highlighted problems with the city’s preparations for the heating season. In particular, he said, some decisions at the city level were not implemented on time, which further complicated the situation.

The government is mobilizing additional resources to restore the energy sector. This includes, in particular, the supply of equipment needed for repairs. Ukraine has also reached an agreement with Germany and Spain on assistance—these countries are to provide generators, cables, and other equipment. During the meeting, the situation in several regions was reviewed separately. These included Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions. The meeting also discussed bringing in additional repair crews to help restore damaged facilities.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also planned to be involved in this work. In addition, monthly bonus payments have been provided for employees in the energy, utilities, rail, and water supply sectors. These payments are to be received by specialists working to address the consequences of Russian attacks. The attack was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

In Zhytomyr, a maximum energy conservation regime is being implemented due to damage to the power grid. Residents are urged to limit their electricity consumption, especially during peak hours.

On the evening of November 3 and overnight into November 4, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and private homes in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the strikes, more than 180,000 customers were left without power; repair work is ongoing.

Power went out across Zhytomyr following the Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

As a reminder, following the Russian strike in Zhytomyr on November 3, the power went out, according to local Telegram channels. Residents are also reporting water outages.

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