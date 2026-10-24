Russians attacked Synelnykove with a drone; three people were killed

On Saturday, October 24, Russian troops attacked Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone. Three people were killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the strike, according to the regional military administration.

“The Russians struck Synelnykove with a drone. A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise building. A store and several cars were damaged,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, an 11-year-old girl is among the injured. All the victims are in the hospital. A 50-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man are in critical condition.

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the occupiers attacked six districts of the region more than 60 times with drones and artillery.

As a result of the Russian strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed, and three adults and one child were injured.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

The Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times in one day, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Five children from the Voronov family, killed by the Russians, were buried in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a reminder, on the night of July 30, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Following the Russian missile strike on a private home in the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region on July 30, only the family dog, named Rocky, was rescued from the rubble. The dog was rescued by a journalist from the local publication “Svoi Kryvyi Rih.” The rest of the members of the Voronov family, who had many children, died as a result of the attack.

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