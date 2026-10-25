In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a minibus carrying passengers

On the afternoon of October 25, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a shared taxi in the Central District of Kherson, which had passengers on board. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration.

As a result of the enemy attack, six people were taken to the hospital with blast injuries. Medical personnel are currently conducting further examinations of the victims. According to the administration, one of the wounded men is in extremely critical condition, and intensive care specialists are fighting to save his life.

Source: Kherson City Council.

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. This was reported by the organization.

On October 18, a 58-year-old resident of Kherson died in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries during a Russian airstrike on the Korabelny district of the city the previous day. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that the death toll from the October 17 attack had risen to two, while another 35 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

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