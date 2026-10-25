Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia—the aggressor country—stated that Moscow is ready to supply the U.S. market with any necessary volume of diesel fuel from its export reserves.

The Kremlin official’s statement comes amid reports that the tanker Agioi Fanendes, carrying Russian diesel fuel, has been spotted en route to New York. Responding to a question about potential supply volumes, Novak noted: “As much as our partners want, to be honest, from the volume we will be supplying for export. We can supply it all.”

Source: Russian propaganda media.

Russia is ready to supply not only diesel fuel but also large volumes of fertilizer to the U.S. Vladimir Putin made this statement during a meeting with U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Russian president, the first tankers carrying diesel fuel could set sail for the United States in just a few days.

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