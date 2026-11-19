On Thursday, November 19, 2026, a Russian drone attacked an industrial facility in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration.

According to regional authorities, emergency services have not received any reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from the attack. Information regarding the extent of the damage and the name of the facility has not yet been disclosed.

Source: Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Dyakivnych.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the village of Myrne in the Sloviansk community in Donetsk Oblast, using a FAB-250 aerial bomb. An elderly couple—an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman—were injured in the attack.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

On the morning of November 19, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings were damaged.

Read us on