Juvenile prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified three women that they are under investigation for organizing a scheme to illegally transfer a newborn child to a Chinese citizen in exchange for monetary compensation. The infant was taken out of Ukraine at the age of one and a half months.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the organizer offered a foreign national $6,000 to arrange for the birth of a child in Ukraine through a surrogacy program, with the intention of subsequently taking the child abroad. To carry out the plan, she enlisted a middlewoman, who found a 20-year-old Ukrainian woman—for $1,500, the woman agreed to enter into a sham marriage with the Chinese citizen, which was registered in October 2021 in Zaporizhzhia.

Subsequently, the sham couple turned to a reproductive medicine clinic in the capital, where the Ukrainian woman provided a forged certificate of infertility, which allowed them to use the services of a surrogate mother. In May 2023, a child was born, and the Ukrainian woman and the Chinese citizen were officially registered as the child’s parents.

Just 12 days after giving birth, the woman signed a power of attorney authorizing the registration of Ukrainian citizenship and a foreign passport for the infant and received the agreed-upon payment from the intermediary. On June 17, 2023, the foreign national left Ukraine with the one-and-a-half-month-old child.

The suspects are charged with human trafficking involving a minor, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert, as well as the use of knowingly forged documents (Part 3 of Article 149 and Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

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