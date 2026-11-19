On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 20 times. The enemy used drones and artillery. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and residential buildings, a shopping center, and business property were damaged.

Throughout the day, Russian forces shelled settlements in the region with artillery and attacked them with drones. In total, more than 20 strikes were recorded in the two districts. The Nikopol district was hardest hit by the attacks. Nikopol itself, as well as the Marganetsk, Myrivka, and Pokrovsk communities, came under fire.

As a result of the strikes, a shopping center, apartment buildings, and private homes were damaged there. One fatality has also been reported. The head of the Regional Military Administration did not provide further details about the victim in the statement. Russian troops also attacked the Kryvyi Rih district. There, the Zelenodolsk community came under fire. As a result of the shelling, a warehouse and agricultural equipment were damaged.

Oleksandr Hanzha released information about the consequences of the attacks in a Telegram post on November 19. At the time of publication, there was no information about other affected settlements or additional damage. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attacks as of 6:25 p.m.

Since the evening of November 18, Russian troops have shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones. As a result of the attacks, one man was injured, and residential buildings, farm structures, a car, and an agricultural enterprise were damaged. Fires also broke out.

On November 18, Russian invaders shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and missiles. Six people were injured.

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