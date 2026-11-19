Randawa Gurprit Singh, an Indian citizen who traveled to Russia on a tourist visa in search of work as a driver, found himself on the front lines and later surrendered to Ukrainian forces.

According to him, he found a job offer at a clothing factory on Facebook.

Recruiters arranged his visa, purchased his tickets, and transferred $500 to him to help him clear border control. However, upon arrival in Russia, he and other foreigners were forced to sign military contracts.

Singh was assigned to the 589th Motorized Rifle Regiment. During training at the military training ground, he witnessed the brutal treatment of foreigners who tried to avoid military service. According to him, one fugitive was shot, while another was tied to a pole and denied food and water.

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In early October, the Indian man was sent to the Pokrovsk area. After a shelling attack in which two foreigners were killed—and during which Russian soldiers refused to let him take shelter—Singh decided to surrender to Ukrainian defenders.

From captivity, he urged his compatriots not to believe Russian promises of employment.

Source: “I Want to Live.”

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