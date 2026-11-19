Five people were injured in the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack. A Russian drone struck the district; Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed the information about the casualties.

The strike hit the Saltivsky district of the city. As a result of the attack, five people were injured. Currently, five casualties have been reported. The head of the Regional Military Administration did not provide any further details regarding their condition, the nature of their injuries, or the circumstances of the strike in his statement.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified. Oleg Synyegubov reported this on his Telegram channel on November 19.

On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 18, Russian troops carried out strikes on eight settlements in the Kharkiv region. Twenty-three people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

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