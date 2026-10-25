Moscow’s hopes of quickly subduing Ukraine with the help of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration did not materialize due to the firm stance of European countries. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator.

The Kremlin representative noted that Washington’s leverage proved insufficient, and therefore it became necessary to involve European countries in the discussions.

“After Anchorage, there was an impression that the U.S. administration could dictate something like that and force Kyiv to comply. But so far, that hasn’t really worked out. Because it wasn’t enough to talk only with Kyiv; we need to talk with all of Europe, which fully supports Kyiv,” Ushakov said.

Source: Russian media.

Ushakov also stated that Russia, the U.S., and China have begun preparing for a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing are reportedly already ready to hold it.

Negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

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