Russia launched 168 attack drones at Ukraine; air defense forces shot down 122 of them

Throughout the day on October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 168 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 122 enemy drones.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack lasted from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Among the drones launched were 51 jet-powered drones, as well as “Gerbera”-type drones and other types, including the S8000 “Banderole/Dan-T.”

Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 122 drones, including 37 jet-powered drones and two S8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” drones.

As of the evening, about 30 attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace. Air defense forces continued their combat operations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company announced how it would organize the distribution of orders to customers.

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