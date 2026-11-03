Latvia Calls for a UN Security Council Meeting Over Russia's Strike on Komyshuvas

Latvia is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Russia’s strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials in Riga have reported yet another Russian attack on Ukraine’s civilian population.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Latvia, which has held the presidency of the United Nations Security Council since November 1, is seeking to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council in response to Russia’s attack on civilians in Ukraine.

“Latvia has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Russia’s horrific attacks on civilians in Ukraine, particularly on the humanitarian aid distribution center in Komyshuvas,” Braže noted.

A Russian airstrike on Komyshuvas claimed the lives of four Zaporizhzhia police officers.

The strike on Komyshuvas claimed at least 26 lives, according to The Guardian.

In Komyshuvakha, 27 people are considered missing following the Russian strike.

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