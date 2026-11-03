On the night of November 2, a Russian attack damaged two educational institutions in the Vilkivska community in the Odesa region. A general secondary school and a kindergarten were damaged as a result of the strike.

“As a result of the nighttime enemy attack on the territory of the Vilkivska community, civilian facilities were damaged, including the Primorska School and a kindergarten,” the statement said.

The Regional State Administration added that as a result of the shelling, windows were shattered and the glazing, roofs, and walls of the buildings were damaged.

Oleksandr Lonchak, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration’s Department of Education, noted that specialists are currently assessing all the damage, identifying immediate needs, and taking all necessary steps to address the consequences as quickly as possible.

He added that, in addition to the Vilkivska community, the educational process has also been disrupted in the Kiliiska community due to Russian attacks.

“The Kiliya community is also going through a difficult period right now—due to the lack of electricity caused by nighttime shelling, educational institutions are operating on alternative power sources,” Lonchak wrote.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Izmail District State Administration.

Russia claimed to have attacked thermal power plants in three regions of Ukraine and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 2, Russian troops struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

On the night of November 3, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi District of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

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