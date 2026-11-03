Ukrainian Armed Forces repair crews replaced the T-72 tank's gun without factory equipment

Soldiers from the 146th Separate Repair and Restoration Regiment carried out an unusual repair on a T-72 tank, replacing its gun without access to factory facilities. To complete the work, the repair crews had to remove a structure weighing about 12 metric tons.

To replace the 125-mm gun barrel on the T-72 tank, the repair crews had to tackle a veritable armored behemoth—removing the multi-metric-ton turret from the hull.

The regiment claims to be the first among the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ repair units to undertake such a complex operation outside of a factory setting.

The assembled T-72 turret weighs about 12 metric tons. Lifting such a structure is no easy task even for a powerful crane, since the main challenge is not only to detach it from the hull but also to avoid damaging the tank’s mechanisms.

Before dismantling, the repair crews must disconnect the systems that connect the turret to the hull and only then carefully lift it.

The published photos show the result of this work: the massive turret, along with the gun barrel, is suspended by crane chains above the combat vehicle’s hull.

The regiment notes that the first stage of repairs is nearing completion. At the same time, military personnel are constructing a repair cradle based on special blueprints—a structure on which the dismantled turret will be secured for further work.

Next on the repair team’s agenda is replacing the barrel of the 125-mm 2A46 tank gun. To do this, specialists must prepare the dismantled turret, inspect the condition of the relevant mechanisms, and install the new barrel.

The work requires exceptional precision, as this weapon’s serviceability affects not only firing accuracy but also the safety of the tank crew.

Reattaching the turret to the hull will be no less critical. After reassembly, the military personnel must verify the functionality of the tank’s systems and its readiness for further operation.

Source: 146th Separate Repair and Restoration Regiment

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