Russia wounded eight people in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, including a two-year-old child

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported on November 10.

“In the city of Kharkiv, a 70-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and a boy aged 1 year and 11 months were wounded; a 46-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Shevchenkove, a 22-year-old man was wounded,” Synyegubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in four districts of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and eight others were wounded or injured. In the Sumy community, three cars and an apartment building were damaged.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad Oblast. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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