Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and four regions

As of 10:50 a.m. on November 10, emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions. The outages were caused by equipment damage and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid.

“Due to equipment damage and a voltage drop in the high-voltage grid in Kyiv, as well as in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions, emergency power outages are being implemented. A return to the scheduled power supply will occur once the situation in the power grid stabilizes,” the statement reads.

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect on Tuesday, November 10. At the same time, emergency restrictions had to be imposed in four regions due to the state of the power grid.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions over the past 24 hours.

As of the morning of November 10, power supply had been restored to all consumers in these regions.

However, following the Russian strikes, some consumers remain without power in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that a return to the projected schedules in regions where emergency blackouts are in effect will occur once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

On November 10, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine.

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

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