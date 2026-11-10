A Russian drone attacked a commuter train in the Sumy region

On November 10, a Russian drone struck a commuter train in Sumy. At the time of the attack, there were no passengers in the cars, and the train crew was taking cover.

It is noted that the train was standing on the platform at the train station when it was hit. The train crew had taken shelter in advance.

No one was injured as a result of the attack—neither passengers nor railway workers.

Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to seek shelter immediately during an air raid alert and not to ignore danger signals.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s railway infrastructure. Passenger and commuter trains, in particular, have been targeted.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

On the morning of November 10, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi. One of the retail outlets of the Epicenter chain was hit. The attack resulted in casualties; two people are in critical condition.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six other civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including the regional capital, came under enemy attack.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 9, Russian troops killed three civilians in the Donetsk region. Another person was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in four districts of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and eight others were wounded or injured. In the Sumy community, three vehicles and an apartment building were damaged.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv Oblast using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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