Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces set a new daily record by striking 806 Russian soldiers. Of those, 295 occupiers were eliminated. In total, Ukrainian defenders struck 2,547 enemy targets over the past 24 hours.

“Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group have once again set a new all-time daily record for striking enemy personnel—806 occupiers, 295 of whom were eliminated,” the statement reads.

In total, 2,547 enemy targets were struck over the past 24 hours.

Among the targets struck were:

806 enemy personnel, 295 of whom were neutralized;

80 drone launch sites;

203 enemy crew antennas;

19 radar stations, electronic reconnaissance systems, electronic warfare systems, and communications equipment;

141 vehicles, specialized equipment, and engineering vehicles;

4 artillery systems, including 1 self-propelled gun;

33 warehouses;

719 shelters and bunkers;

418 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the “copter,” “wing,” “Shahed,” and “Gerbera” types.



Since the beginning of November (November 1–9), units of the SBS group have struck 20,450 enemy targets, including 6,298 enemy personnel.

This was reported by the SBS.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two Russian military ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia region and enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

Drones attacked the occupied cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, Berdiansk, and regions of Russia, causing widespread power outages.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Russian drone launch base in Crimea and a number of the occupiers’ military facilities.

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