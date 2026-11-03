In the Zhytomyr region, the number of casualties has risen following a Russian strike on an agricultural enterprise

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on an agricultural enterprise in the Lyubar community of Zhytomyr Oblast has risen to four. All of the injured were taken to the hospital.

“This morning, the enemy struck one of the agricultural enterprises. The attack caused damage and sparked a fire, which rescue workers quickly extinguished. As of now, four people are known to have been injured,” the statement reads.

According to the State Emergency Service, two of the injured were hospitalized directly from the scene. Later, two more people sought medical attention on their own, after which medical personnel also admitted them to the hospital.

The Russian strike caused damage and sparked a fire on the agricultural enterprise’s premises. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the blaze.

Earlier reports indicated that three people were injured as a result of the shelling of the agricultural enterprise in the Lyubar community. Subsequently, the number of injured rose to four.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Zhytomyr Oblast on Facebook.

On the night of November 2, a Russian attack damaged two educational institutions in the Vilkivska community of Odesa Oblast. A general secondary school and a kindergarten were damaged as a result of the strike.

Russia claimed to have attacked thermal power plants in three regions of Ukraine and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of November 3, Russian troops struck the Rivne region. As a result of the shelling, one of Ukrenergo’s substations was damaged.

On the night of November 2–3, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlyanskyi District of Kharkiv. The attack left 73 people injured, including hospital patients, medical workers, and residents of nearby buildings.

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 rose to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

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