Denis Kapustin, star of the film *Killhouse*, has been drafted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian actor Denis Kapustin, known for his role in the film “Killhouse,” has joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, he serves as an operator of heavy bomber drones, which he uses to strike Russian occupiers’ positions and supply Ukrainian infantry with necessary equipment.

According to the actor, military service has significantly changed his worldview.

In the film “Killhouse,” Kapustin played the commander of a strike drone unit. After working on the film, the actor decided to join the military.

He admitted that he had considered various options for his future: looking for a job with a guaranteed contract, thinking about the possibility of moving abroad, or staying at home. However, none of these paths suited him.

“No matter how I looked at other possibilities—finding a job with a security contract, moving abroad, or hiding at home—there are options, but I don’t like them. It turns out that this is the only one left,” Kapustin admitted.

His decision was also influenced by personal losses and experiences. In particular, the disappearance of actor Nikon Fedotov and the death of “Azov” fighter Oleksiy Samoilenko.

After his mobilization, Denis Kapustin was assigned as a heavy bomber operator. He participates in striking Russian military positions and also helps supply the Ukrainian infantry with necessary equipment.

The actor said that the support of his comrades helps him adapt to military life. According to him, shared hardships bring together people who, under different circumstances, might never have crossed paths.

“Brotherhood and camaraderie really help me cope. I’m sure we wouldn’t have crossed paths in civilian life. But here, we’re united by certain circumstances,” Denis emphasized.

Despite his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kapustin hasn’t given up on his creative plans. He hopes that in the future he’ll be able to return to the theater stage and act in movies.

In addition, the actor dreams of having his own family and children. According to him, these desires remain an important part of his plans for the future.

“I live only for my dreams of a family, children, plays, and movies,” Denis added.

He spoke about his decision to enlist and life in the military in an interview with NV.

As a reminder, Dmytro Shevchenko, a finalist on the second season of the show “The Bachelorette,” announced his mobilization into the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and posted his first photo in military uniform.

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