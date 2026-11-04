Despite the difficult security situation, about 200 people still live in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Authorities are urging local residents not to delay their evacuation and are promising assistance with departure and subsequent relocation.

According to him, since the beginning of the year, the police have evacuated 166 people from the village. At the same time, a significant portion of the local residents still remain in the dangerous settlement.

“Over the past year, the police have evacuated 166 people from Komyshuvakha. About 200 people remain in the village, and I want to appeal to each of them: do not delay your decision to evacuate; we are ready to help with your departure and subsequent relocation,” Semikin said.

Mykhailo Semikin also reminded that decisions regarding the mandatory evacuation of residents from a particular settlement are made by the military.

According to him, the issue of a possible mandatory evacuation of Komyshuvakha residents will be discussed again this week.

Authorities are urging residents of the village to take advantage of the opportunity to leave for safer areas, emphasizing that they are ready to organize the evacuation and assist with resettlement.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this during a televised marathon.

Families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, rescue workers recovered the bodies of 31 people who died as a result of a Russian airstrike from under the rubble. The identities of 12 of the victims have already been established.

Russian occupation forces released a video documenting a war crime—an airstrike on a public school in the village of Komyshuvakha, where local residents were receiving humanitarian aid at the time of the attack. As a result of the drop of a three-metric-ton aerial bomb, at least 33 people were killed, five were wounded, and more than 50 others are still missing under the rubble of the destroyed shelter.

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