Photo: Russians dropped propaganda leaflets containing dangerous QR codes over Kyiv

On the evening of November 4, Ukrainian military forces shot down a Russian drone carrying a warhead and a bundle of propaganda leaflets with QR codes. The drone was heading toward Kyiv.

This was reported by Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

According to him, the QR codes could lead to phishing sites designed to steal personal data or infect smartphones with malware.

Photos of the leaflets were released with the QR codes obscured for security reasons.

Ukrainians are urged not to scan such codes if they come across these postcards.

Source: Robert Brovdi (“Madyar”)

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company announced how it would organize the distribution of orders to customers.

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