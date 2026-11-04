In the Putivl community of Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack drone struck a residential building. A 69-year-old woman was killed in the strike.

“Unfortunately, a 69-year-old woman died at the scene from severe injuries. Her husband, who was also in the house, was wounded,” said the head of the local military administration.

Medical personnel are providing the injured man with the necessary care.

This was reported by Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Russia shelled 20 settlements in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region.

Akhmat, the commander of a Russian unit, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in the Sumy region, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

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