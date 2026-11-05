Three more Russian soldiers have been charged in connection with the attack on Okhmatdit

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General have served charges in absentia against three members of the Russian Armed Forces command implicated in organizing the missile attack on the “Okhmatdyt” Children’s Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024.

They are Oleg Skitsky, commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment; Ilya Koryakin, deputy commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division; and Oleksandr Senchenko, chief of staff of the 121st Regiment.

According to the investigation, they participated in planning the attack and ordered their subordinates to launch an X-101 cruise missile from a Tu-95MS bomber.

As a result of the strike on the toxicology department, two people were killed and dozens more were injured.

The suspects are charged with war crimes combined with intentional homicide. Earlier, Russian generals Sergei Kobylas, Sergei Kuvaldin, and Nikolai Varpakhovich were suspected of being involved in this strike.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, the reconstruction of the “Okhmatdyt” National Children’s Specialized Hospital, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike in July 2024, has been fully completed.

In Russia, an officer implicated in the shelling of Okhmatdyt was shot.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General have officially charged Major General Sergei Kuvaldin in absentia. The investigation established that it was he, while serving as chief of staff of the Russian Air Force’s Long-Range Aviation Command, who issued the criminal order to carry out a massive missile strike on the “Okhmatdyt” Children’s Hospital on July 8, 2024.

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