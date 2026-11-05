In the Oleksandrivka community of Kirovohrad Oblast, a residential building caught fire as a result of a Russian attack. Initially, two people were reported injured, but that number later rose to three. All of the injured were taken to the hospital.

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Oleksandrivka community following a Russian strike. Emergency services arrived at the scene. They are working to address the aftermath of the attack and provide necessary assistance to the victims. “Emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to address the aftermath of the enemy attack are ongoing,” Raikovich noted.

Initially, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported two casualties who had been handed over to medical personnel. He later clarified that one more person had been injured as a result of the attack. Thus, the total number of casualties rose to three. All three were hospitalized. At that time, the regional head did not provide any further details regarding their condition, the nature of their injuries, or the extent of damage to the building. Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on his Facebook page.

On the night of November 4, Russian drones attacked the Kirovohrad region, targeting energy infrastructure. The strikes damaged a private home and six pieces of equipment belonging to an agricultural enterprise. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On the night of November 1, debris from Russian drones damaged power lines, an educational institution, and storage facilities at an agricultural enterprise in the Kirovohrad region. Windows were also shattered in one of the residential buildings. Utility workers are preparing to restore power.

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