The commander of a grenade launcher platoon in the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the call sign “Student,” shared his recollections of repelling large-scale attempts by Russian occupation forces to regain control of the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the soldier, during that offensive, the occupiers deployed more than 20 armored vehicles, including tanks, and launched assaults simultaneously from three directions.

undefined

“Student” noted that the core of his unit was formed in late 2022—early 2023 from volunteers who consciously enlisted in the military. A key factor in saving the lives of the personnel and successfully holding the line was the rapid construction and constant repair of engineering and fortification structures and bunkers under heavy enemy fire. Thanks to the unit’s high level of coordination and camaraderie during these difficult defensive battles, no soldiers were killed, although some sustained serious injuries.

Source: 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and repelled Russian offensives, according to the ISW

In October, Ukrainian forces struck at least 30 strategic targets in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Kamensky” industrial complex in the Rostov region; damage was confirmed.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian defense forces have struck more than a thousand Russian motorboats and boats.

Read us on