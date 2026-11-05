Two people were injured as a result of an attack by enemy drones in the Bucha district

In the Bucha District of the Kyiv Region, two civilians were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the premises of a manufacturing and warehousing facility.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction, and a man sustained a burn to his forearm; both received medical treatment at the scene without being hospitalized. The blast wave damaged a neighboring warehouse, two private homes, and two cars; units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Source: Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

On November 5, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Vinnytsia region, resulting in damage to civilian facilities and critical infrastructure. There are reports of casualties.

Two police majors—Oleg Dubetsky and Serhiy Berezhko—died from severe injuries sustained during a Russian strike on their patrol car near Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read us on