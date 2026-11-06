Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have eliminated another 2,440 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on Russian military casualties as of November 6, 2026.

As of November 6, Russia has lost the following in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,601,830 (+2,440) individuals;

tanks – 12,456 (+2);

armored combat vehicles – 25,651 (+8);

artillery systems – 51,956 (+54);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,254 (+0);

air defense systems – 1,744 (+6);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,085 (+8) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 597,616 (+1,395) units;

cruise missiles – 5,192 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0);

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 170,929 (+673) units;

special equipment – 4,878 (+5) units

Source: General Staff

167 combat engagements in a single day—the heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a seven-week operation in the Sumy region called “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops continue to launch massive assaults, throwing large numbers of infantry into the fray. However, they have been unable to break through the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ defenses.

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