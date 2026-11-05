Rockets in the Russian Federation’s arsenal whose specifications are unknown to Ukrainian intelligence have been identified

The modernized missiles for the “Iskander” system, as well as the “Onyx” and “Zircon” missiles, remain “blind spots” in the assessment of Russia’s current missile arsenal.

According to data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russian military-industrial complex produces 100 ballistic missiles per month, and its total stockpile exceeds 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles.

Despite the availability of general statistics, intelligence agencies remain unaware of the operational readiness of the modernized “Iskander” tactical missile system with an extended range of 550–700 kilometers (whether the system is already operational or still in the test-firing phase). There is also a lack of data on the frequency of use of the 3M22 “Zircon” missiles this year to assess the balance between their consumption and replenishment, and as for the modernized 3M55 “Onyx” variant, the exact tactical and technical characteristics—including the warhead weight and extended range—remain unknown.

Currently, the stockpile of 9M723 ballistic missiles for the “Iskander” tactical missile system stands at 115 units, with monthly production at 65 units, while development is ongoing for its upgraded variant with a range of 550–700 kilometers. The stockpile of 3M22 “Zircon” hypersonic missiles is estimated at 120 units, with 30 units produced in the first seven months of this year. In addition, the Russian Federation has 600 3M55 “Onyx” anti-ship missiles in service, of which 55 units of the upgraded variant with an increased range were manufactured over the past seven months.

This is reported by the Ukrainian portal Defense Express.

According to intelligence reports, the Russian Federation’s monthly production target for X-101 missiles exceeds 80 units, with the actual output of some individual enterprises even surpassing the set targets.

Read us on