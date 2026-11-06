The study of foreign languages in Russian schools poses a threat to the national sovereignty of the Russian Federation and serves as a means of “soft power” to impose foreign values. This was stated on Russian television by Alexei Zhuravlev, a member of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee.

The lawmaker spoke out against teaching English from an early age, calling it “creeping subjugation by the West,” and boasted that, as a matter of principle, he spoke exclusively in Russian during his trips to Europe.

The statement comes amid decisions by the Russian government to reduce the number of foreign language classes in fifth grade to two hours per week, with plans to extend this rule to sixth and seventh grades starting in the 2027–2028 school year, as well as the Kremlin’s policy aimed at eliminating foreign literature and foreign words from public discourse.

Source: RusNews.

Alexander Sidyakin, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on Digital Development, stated that the next war will involve the widespread use of artificial intelligence, and human participation in it will be minimal.

Anzhelika Glazkova, a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), introduced a bill that would rename St. Petersburg to Leningrad and Volgograd to Stalingrad. According to the document, the cities must be given their new names within one year after the law takes effect.

Read us on