Every batch of meat for the military will be tested in laboratories

The DOT Defense Procurement Agency is introducing mandatory laboratory testing for every batch of frozen meat to be supplied to the military. The new requirements have been included in food supply contracts for 2027. The decision was made following numerous complaints from military units: in 2026, meat products accounted for 54% of all complaints regarding food quality.

Now, the quality of frozen meat will be checked before the products reach military units. To this end, each batch will undergo mandatory laboratory testing. In 2026, the agency received numerous complaints about the quality of food supplied to the military. More than half of all complaints—54%—concerned meat products specifically. Therefore, the DOT decided to tighten controls and inspect not only the product’s appearance but also its composition and key quality indicators.

In particular, laboratories will test the moisture content, nutritional value, and energy content of the meat. These inspections are intended to help identify products that do not meet established requirements. In particular, experts will be able to check whether the products contain excess water or foreign substances that may have been added during the freezing process. Samples for testing will be collected by specialists from the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. The analyses themselves will be conducted in accredited laboratories. This approach should make it possible to identify problems before substandard products reach the military.

Artem Romanyukov, acting director of the State Agency for Food and Consumer Protection (AOZ DOT), explained that the new rules were introduced in response to complaints from military units. “We are seeing quality issues with meat products due to complaints from military units, and we are adjusting our control measures accordingly. That is why the new contracts require mandatory laboratory testing of every batch of frozen meat. The military must receive products that meet the established requirements,” Romanyukov noted.

How the State Service Already Monitors Other Products

The agency previously implemented a similar control system for dairy products. Throughout 2026, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection inspected 1,169 batches of butter and hard cheese. Based on the results of laboratory tests, 334,511 kilograms of butter and 352,106 kilograms of hard cheese were barred from being supplied to the military. In other words, the inspections helped identify significant quantities of products that did not meet the requirements.

Now, the same mechanism will be extended to frozen meat. Suppliers will be required to certify the quality of each batch, and products that fail inspection must not be delivered to military units. The new conditions will apply to food supply contracts in 2027. The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) expects this to help reduce the number of complaints about food and strengthen quality control over military rations. The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has announced the new rules.

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