Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles three times overnight

On the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard again in the capital. Shortly before that, the Air Force had warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

Around 3:00 a.m., the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks, and shortly thereafter, explosions were heard in Kyiv.

This is already the third ballistic attack on the capital overnight. The enemy first struck the city around 11:00 p.m., and then again around 1:00 a.m.

During the second attack, explosions were heard in the suburbs of Kyiv, and according to Vitali Klitschko, the occupiers were targeting infrastructure facilities. Two people were injured then.

Around 3:30 a.m., explosions were heard again in Kyiv. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.

The nighttime series of strikes began on the evening of November 6, when Russia launched its first ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. Additionally, an enemy drone destroyed a private home in the village of Bohdanivka in the Kyiv region; rescuers pulled a man from the rubble.

The threat of drone strikes continues. Telegram channels report that a “Geran” drone is approaching Kyiv—another yellow alert has been issued.

As a reminder, on November 6, a 22-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

On November 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to address the aftermath of the Russian strikes, the restoration of power supply, and the situation in the regions.

On November 6, following another series of strikes on the energy infrastructure in Kyiv and four other regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages were implemented.