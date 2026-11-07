Chernihiv Is Completely Without Power Following an Attack by Russia; Public Transportation Has Come to a Halt

On the night of November 7, Chernihiv came under attack by Russian terrorists. As a result, the city is completely without power. Because of this, electric public transportation had to be suspended.



According to a statement from the city council’s press office, as of 7:21 a.m. on November 7, Chernihiv was completely without power.

At 7:25 a.m., the city council announced that electric public transportation in the city had been suspended due to the power outage. There is currently no information on when service will resume.

The day before, JSC “Chernihivoblenergo” reported damage to a critical power facility in the Chernihiv district as a result of an enemy attack. Power company officials noted that they would begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation permitted. The company also warned of the precarious state of the power grid and potential voltage quality issues once power is restored.

Russian strikes on energy infrastructure caused new power outages in other regions as well. According to the Ministry of Energy, on November 6, some consumers in seven regions—Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv—were left without power. The situation was most severe in the Kyiv region at that time.

As a reminder, on October 28, an accident at an energy infrastructure facility left approximately 210,000 customers without power in three districts of Chernihiv Oblast.

On the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard again in the capital.



