The village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite regular claims by the Russian command that it has allegedly been captured.

Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group, reported this on November 6 in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to her, in October, Russian troops were unable to capture Orikhiv and other settlements. In early November, the enemy also failed to achieve any operational successes.

Shevchenko emphasized that the Russian command continues to spread false reports about alleged advances and the capture of Ukrainian territories.

Source: Ukrinform

Russian troops continue to attempt to capture Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv sector. After unsuccessful attempts to storm the town, the occupiers are trying to bypass it from the flanks and are also advancing in small groups. According to the military official, the Russians have so far failed to achieve their objective.

At the UN Security Council, Ukraine stated that the pace of the Russian offensive in 2026 has slowed sharply, and in some sectors, losses of ground have even been recorded. One example cited was Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, which, despite years of claims about its “inevitable capture,” remains under Ukrainian control. In Kyiv, this is viewed as a sign of Russia’s strategic failure.

Throughout October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck at least 30 strategic targets on Russian territory.

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