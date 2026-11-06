Russia has concentrated the largest number of infantry troops in the Dobropil sector

The Russian army has concentrated the largest number of infantry troops in the Dobropillia sector of Donetsk Oblast. Despite significant losses, the occupiers continue to reinforce their units and seek opportunities to advance. Dmytro Filatov, commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo, explained why this section of the front is important to the enemy and how the Russian military is operating.

The intensity of fighting in the Dobropillia sector has not changed significantly. At the same time, it is here that Russian troops have concentrated the largest number of infantry compared to other sections of the front. Filatov noted that the enemy has not given up on its attempts to advance, even despite significant losses. According to his assessment, units of the “Azov” group are eliminating up to 500 Russian soldiers daily. “This indicates high activity and the enemy’s determination to continue the offensive in this sector under any circumstances,” the commander said.

At the same time, according to Filatov, the Russian army is able to regularly replenish its personnel. Every day, between 400 and 500 new soldiers are sent to its units. Therefore, even significant losses do not force the occupiers to halt their offensive operations. The commander cited the situation following the loss of Pokrovsk as one of the reasons why the Russians continue to exert pressure in this sector. According to him, this allowed the enemy to gain a foothold in a large urbanized area. Now Russian troops are trying to use it to advance further toward Dobropillia.

Filatov considers this sector one of the most promising for a Russian offensive. It could take on particular significance during the winter campaign. With the onset of cold weather and deteriorating conditions, it becomes more difficult for troops to move around and remain undetected. “Winter is ahead of us, and camouflage is becoming less effective. We see that the enemy’s total casualties across all fronts have increased significantly. This is because the enemy has nowhere to hide while on the move,” the military officer explained.

Separately, the commander described the tactics Russian units are using in the Dobropillia sector. Due to the large number of Ukrainian fortifications, conducting mechanized assaults here is more difficult. Therefore, the occupiers more often try to operate in small groups. This involves infiltration—a tactic in which soldiers secretly penetrate between defensive positions or attempt to infiltrate the Defense Forces’ positions directly. Such groups can use cover and complex terrain to get closer to Ukrainian units.

Thus, despite its losses, the Russian army continues to build up its presence in the Dobropillia sector. According to Filatov’s assessment, the enemy views this sector as crucial for further offensive operations. A soldier with the call sign “Perun” discussed the situation on the front lines during a broadcast on Hromadske Radio on November 5.

Defense forces conducted a joint operation near Hruzke and Novomykolaivka in the Dobropillia sector. According to the 425th Separate Assault Regiment “Skelya,” Ukrainian troops cleared dozens of Russian positions and pushed back the occupiers. The “Skelya” unit stated that this thwarted the Russian troops’ plans for further advancement toward Dobropillia.

Russian troops carried out one of the largest tank breakthrough attempts in recent times in the Dobropillia sector. Ukrainian border guards, together with neighboring units, thwarted the occupiers’ offensive.

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