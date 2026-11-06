167 clashes in a single day—the heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the start of the day on November 5, there have been 167 combat engagements along the front lines. Russian forces actively deployed aircraft and drones: they dropped 161 guided bombs and launched nearly 5,000 kamikaze drones. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian forces eliminated 45 invaders.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 5, Russian troops had carried out 50 airstrikes and dropped 161 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 4,873 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,677 shelling attacks on Ukrainian settlements and Defense Forces positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russians carried out two airstrikes and used four guided bombs. The occupiers also shelled Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 50 times. One of these attacks involved the use of a multiple-launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attempted to attack Ukrainian positions three times. Fighting took place toward Malaya Vovcha and near Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops carried out one assault operation, attempting to advance toward Radkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance. The Russians attacked toward Stavky and Dibrova, as well as near Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two attempts by Russian troops to advance. Fighting continued near Yurkivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not carry out any assaults during the day.

In contrast, on the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy assaults. Russian forces attacked near Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka and also attempted to advance toward Rozkishne.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. There, Russian troops attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 14 times. The enemy attacked near Vilne and Molodetske, as well as toward Kuchero-Yar, Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement in this sector was still ongoing as of the evening. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 45 Russian occupiers and wounded another 16 in the Pokrovsk direction during the day.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 12 vehicles, one electronic warfare system, five special-purpose vehicles, three drone control centers, and 20 enemy shelters. In addition, Russian troops suffered losses in vehicles and equipment. Ukrainian defenders damaged seven vehicles, three artillery systems, one electronic warfare system, one special-purpose vehicle, six UAV control stations, and 157 shelters. In total, 242 drones of various types were destroyed or neutralized in this sector.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Yegorivka, Kosivtseve, and Hirky, and also attacked near Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces carried out one assault, attempting to advance toward Lukyanivske.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any assaults during the past 24 hours. No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a seven-week operation in the Sumy region codenamed “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops continue massive assaults, throwing large numbers of infantry into the fray. However, they have been unable to break through the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ defenses.

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