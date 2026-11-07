The Russian attack caused an emergency power outage in the Kamianets-Podilskyi District

As a result of a Russian strike on November 7, part of the Kamianets-Podilskyi District in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was left without power. An emergency power outage was reported there.

Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of the Russian attack, there is an emergency power outage in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district,” Tyurin said.

He noted that power company workers are working to restore electricity.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv.

As a reminder, on November 7, Russian terrorists struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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