Two people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack

On the afternoon of November 7, Russian terrorist forces launched a missile strike on the Slobidskyi District of Kharkiv. The strike partially destroyed a non-residential building and caused a fire. There are casualties.

This was reported on Telegram by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region.

It is noted that high-rise residential buildings, passenger cars, and public transportation were also damaged.

The fire has been extinguished.



As a reminder, on November 6, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyansky and Kyiv districts of the city.

On the evening of October 27, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone, injuring five people. Among the wounded was a four-year-old child.



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