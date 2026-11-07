The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Bryansk region; the Russians lost two Iskander and Pantsir-S1 systems

On November 6 and during the night of November 7, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets on Russian territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Among them were two Iskander tactical missile launchers and a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system.

“Good news came from the Bryansk region, where two Iskander tactical missile system launchers were struck. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the significance of this strike is already clear. Every “Iskander” launcher taken out of commission reduces the Russian Federation’s army’s ability to launch ballistic strikes against Ukrainian cities.

In the same Bryansk region, a “Pantsir-S1” air defense missile and gun system—one of those intended to provide air cover for Russian facilities—was also struck,” the General Staff’s statement said.



There were also “logistical losses” for the occupiers in the Luhansk region, where Russian military supply depots in the Sokolohirsk and Zaaydarivka areas were struck. And in the Zaporizhzhia region, near Novobohdanivka, a concentration of enemy UAV operators was targeted.

As a reminder, on November 7, Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles struck a factory in Orel, Russia.

On November 5 and during the night of November 5–6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Earlier, over the past 24 hours and during the night of November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.





Read us on