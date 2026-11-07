Russian drones attacked private businesses in Kremenchuk; there are casualties

On Saturday, November 7, Russian forces launched drone strikes against private businesses in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast. The attack resulted in casualties.

This was stated by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

At approximately 2:06 p.m., Dyakivnych confirmed that Russian drones had struck the premises of private businesses in the city. According to him, the strikes occurred at two locations.

Fires broke out as a result of the enemy attack.

“As of now, we know of four people who were injured. The information is being verified,” the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized.

Half an hour later, he clarified that three men and one woman were injured.

“They received medical care on the spot,” Dyakivnych added.

At around 12:40 p.m., in the Hradizka community of the Kremenchuk district, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a private enterprise. No one was injured.

“Another UAV crashed in an open area. The shock wave damaged the roof and window panes of a private home. Emergency services have not received any reports of injuries,” the head of the Regional Military Administration later reported.

Around 3:00 p.m., in the Semenivska community of the Kremenchuk district, an enemy drone crashed in an open area, setting dry vegetation on fire.

As a result of the blast wave and falling debris, six private homes sustained damage. Specifically, roofs, windows, and fences were damaged.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties—emergency services received no reports of injuries.

Source: Vitaliy Dyakivnych

As a reminder, October 30 was declared a day of mourning in the Poltava region following the enemy strike on Kremenchuk.

Earlier reports indicated that two people were killed and 11 others were injured in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, as a result of a Russian attack. A Russian drone struck a multi-story residential building.

A Russian drone also struck an educational institution in Kremenchuk, causing a fire.

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