The Joint Forces Operation currently sees no signs of Russian troops preparing for a large-scale offensive on Kharkiv. In particular, military officials have not observed any indications that the occupiers are preparing for a massive breakthrough in this direction.

Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Tregubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, stated this on television while answering a question about whether they were observing any preparations by the occupiers for specific actions once heavy snowfall sets in.

“Not at the moment. The Russians’ task is to establish a zone of control in the immediate border area, and this is not about some major breakthrough, but rather about constant pressure. And that is exactly what they are resorting to. As for whether we’re seeing any preparations for a large-scale operation there—a breakthrough, say—I don’t know; certainly not toward Kharkiv. Absolutely not, because we see the movement of Russian troops; we see their buildup. But, nevertheless, pressure remains in the areas immediately along the border and near the front lines, which is essentially the same thing,” he said.

Tregubov emphasized that “major breakthroughs” are not the Russians’ top priority.

“Pressure remains in our area of responsibility, but nevertheless… as for any major breakthroughs… First, where would they go? Second, that’s not the task facing the Russians right now,” said the spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

Responding to a question about whether there have been any changes along the border—for example, in the Vovchansk direction, including regarding Vovchansk Khutory and Malaya Vovcha—he said that there are attempts to apply pressure from various directions around Vovchansk Khutory—from the right, from the left, the east, and the west.

“…The only thing the Russians have managed to do at all recently is to expand their zone of control near Hraniv. They made a breakthrough there, but it’s a breakthrough in the immediate border area. It’s just a strip in the immediate border area, effectively on the Russian border,” Tregubov said, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

As a reminder, as of 10:00 p.m. on November 6, there had been 180 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian troops carried out 53 airstrikes, dropped 170 guided bombs, and deployed over 3,600 kamikaze drones.

Recently, operators from the SHADOW PACK unit of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of drone crews, carried out a successful operation to clear Russian positions directly on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwarted Russian offensives, according to the ISW.

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