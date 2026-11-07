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Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region claimed the life of a woman; there are casualties

UA NEWS 07 November 2026 21:41
Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region claimed the life of a woman; there are casualties

Throughout Saturday, November 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the surrounding region. A woman was killed in the strikes, and there are also other casualties, according to a report on the consequences of the shelling.

 

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.

“Another round of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and the region: one person was killed, and there are casualties,” the statement reads.

According to the prosecutor’s office, at around 11:00 a.m. in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, a missile—preliminarily identified as an S-8000 “Banderole”—struck a four-story non-residential building. Vehicles were damaged; one woman was injured, and another was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

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At approximately 12:45 p.m., in the parking lot of a shopping and entertainment center in the Kyivskyi district of the city, an FPV drone struck a car, damaging its body and windows, as well as the windows of another vehicle.

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Later that day, in the same district, an FPV drone struck the asphalt surface of a supermarket parking lot, damaging a car.

In the town of Zlatopil in the Lozova District, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a rocket—preliminarily identified as an S-8000 “Banderole”—struck the grounds of a private residence. Residential buildings were damaged, and one person suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the city of Lozova, a “Geran-4” drone damaged the premises of an educational institution; a 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

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In the Derhachi community, around 3:00 p.m. on the Derhachi–Kozacha Lopan highway, near the village of Bezruky, an FPV drone struck a car traveling on the road. A female passenger in the vehicle was killed as a result of the strike. The driver was unharmed and did not seek medical attention.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Earlier in Kharkiv, two people were injured in a Russian strike.

Russian drones attacked private businesses in Kremenchuk, resulting in casualties.

The Russians attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region, causing power outages in the area.

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