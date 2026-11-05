Russian military blogger and propagandist Vladimir Romanov, the author of the Telegram channel “Romanov Light,” was reportedly detained in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

According to reports from Russian Telegram channels, the possible persecution is linked to Romanov’s posts about the evacuation of residents from the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

On October 30, the blogger wrote that 17 buses had been allocated to transport people from Oleshky to territory controlled by Ukraine, while only four were headed toward Russia. He also suggested that Russian propaganda might portray the empty buses as transportation for evacuation to Russia. Romanov later edited the post and removed the information about the number of buses.

Later, other Russian Telegram channels noted the blogger’s prolonged absence of new posts and linked this to reports of his possible detention.

At this time, Romanov’s whereabouts and the circumstances of his possible detention remain unknown.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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